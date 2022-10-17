Bryan pulls away from Swanton in second half

Swanton led 10-7 at the half, but could not hold off Bryan in the second half, as the Bears topped the Bulldogs 35-17 in NWOAL play at Hansbarger Stadium Friday.

Swanton was able to steadily move the ball in the opening half. On an early drive, the Bulldogs took it down to the Bryan 10-yard line before a Jase Kepler interception in the end zone ended the threat.

But, Swanton would get the ball back and again drive down the field. This time, Trenton Eitniear capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run and the Bulldogs led 7-0 following an Ethan Hensley extra point.

The Golden Bears wasted little time tying the game back up. They finished a quick drive with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Kepler to Taysen Deckrosh.

With just over a minute remaining in the half, the Bulldogs drove into field goal range. Hensley nailed a 41-yard field golf and Swanton went into halftime with a 10-7 advantage.

However, Bryan took control in the second half. Two quick third quarter drives that ended in short touchdown runs from Kepler gave the Golden Bears a 20-10 lead after three.

Swanton was driving to start the fourth but a negative play forced a long field goal attempt. Hensley just missed the 45-yarder and it remained a two-score game.

Kepler added two more touchdown runs to add to the lead for Bryan (5-4, 3-3 NWOAL) and cap an impressive night.

Kamon Molina scored from 24 yards out for Swanton (1-8, 0-6) to finish the scoring for the night.

The Bulldogs finish up the season Friday at Evergreen.

Swanton’s Drake Harris fights for yardage against Bryan on Friday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/10/web1_Harris-stiffarm.jpg Swanton’s Drake Harris fights for yardage against Bryan on Friday. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest Swanton quarterback Ethan Hensley rolls out of the pocket Friday against Bryan. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/10/web1_Hensley-Roll.jpg Swanton quarterback Ethan Hensley rolls out of the pocket Friday against Bryan. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest