Patriots roll over Delta, 40-8

Someone in Delta said the Patrick Henry Patriots were coming to town last Friday night.

More like the Tom Brady New England Patriots.

Or rather than Patrick Henry, maybe Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs!

In either case, Patrick Henry looked like both above-mentioned scenarios as they scored on all four first half possessions en route to a 40-8 romp over the Panthers.

Both teams are now 5-4 on the year.

Patriot quarterback Nash Meyer hit 5-6 passes, including a 33-yard strike to Landon Johnson on his first drive, eventually leading to a one-yard Meyer scoring run to give PH a 7-0 lead with 7:38 left in the quarter.

After a Delta three-and-out, Meyer went one better, going 5-5 for all 70 yards on the next Patriot drive, the last 25 a scoring strike across the middle to Aiden Behrman for a 14-0 margin.

Patrick Henry tallied again in the next possession.

This time it was Gavin Jackson hitting Meyer on a fourth-and-goal pass straight out of an Andy Reid playbook to make it 21-0.

The last Patriot touchdown came on another Meyer to Behrman connection from 44 yards out and a 27-0 halftime difference.

After a scuffed Delta punt on the Panthers’ first touch in the second half, Meyer hooked up with Jeff Camp from 20 yards out to initiate the running clock rule with a 33-0 advantage.

Meyer closed his night with a 10-yard scoring run with 11 minutes left in the game.

Delta capped a 62-yard march when Tyler Ruple hit Carl Warner with a 17-yard touchdown pass for the Panthers score.

Meyer threw for 329 yards on a sizzling 24-27 passes. He was 20-22 in the first half for 260 yards.

Delta totalled 105 yards, 77 of those in the second half.

The Panthers close the regular season with Liberty Center with hopes of still making the Division V OHSAA playoffs.