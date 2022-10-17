Wauseon sweeps Bowsher to cap regular season

In their final tune-up before tournament play starts, the Wauseon volleyball team accomplished a lot of the things it wanted to in a 25-10, 25-17, 25-6 home victory over Bowsher Thursday.

Outside of getting the win, the Indians wanted to get better in the process.

“We played well tonight. And we played well again on Tuesday (a sweep of Delta),” noted head coach Nik Encalado. “Our big focus coming into this week, we knew we might of had a little bit easier games this week, was just fine-tune everything right before the tournament. Really solidify what we’re gonna be working on and what we need to work on before we play in the tournament on Tuesday. A big thing, our unforced errors. The last two games we’ve really focused on trying to clean those up — and I think we’ve done a good job of it so far.”

Three straight points from the Indians’ Hayley Meyer — two of those being service aces — and then a Bowsher hitting error put Wauseon ahead 21-5 in game one. Abigail Myers’ kill down the middle, a Wauseon hitting error, plus Saydie Bonfiglio’s ace gave the Blue Racers a mini run; however, a Bowsher error followed by Jocelynne St. John-Fisher’s right-side kill for the Indians made it 23-8.

Another Blue Racer error put it at game point, but a Ryan Taylor block and ace from Megan Mast kept Bowsher in it. That was until they committed a serving error on the next ball, sealing the 15-point victory for the Indians.

The Blue Racers were highly competitive in game two, especially early on where they only trailed 11-9 at one point. However, Wauseon eventually pulled away.

Two Johanna Tester kills around a Wauseon serving mistake, plus an ace from Ella Hageman gave the Indians a 19-13 advantage. Bowsher proceeded to commit three straight errors for a nine-point Indian edge.

The second set ended the same as the first, with the Racers committing a serving error as the Indians won 25-17 to go up 2-0 in the match.

Similar to the first set, the Indians dominated in set three. Meyer had a nice serving run towards the end of the match to help close it out.

A trio of Meyer aces with Natalie Stevens’ left-side kill in between, then a Bowsher error ended the match.

“We had a game plan,” said Encalado. “We wanted to come out the first set and work on everything that we’ve been working on in practice. Kind of pick up where we left off (against Delta). Then the second set we wanted to kind of play the ‘what if’ scenario. If we have to move people into this spot, this is what it’s gonna look like. If we get a matchup that we don’t necessarily like, we have to move the girls here. So we wanted to kind of play that rotation and see how it worked out. See the things that we need to work on in it. Just as a backup plan, in case we get caught in that position.”

Wauseon welcomes Lima Bath on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a Division II sectional semifinal.

Johanna Tester of Wauseon fires a shot down the middle Thursday in the regular season finale against Bowsher. The Indians swept the Blue Racers 25-10, 25-17, and 25-6. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/10/web1_Tester-down-middle.jpg Johanna Tester of Wauseon fires a shot down the middle Thursday in the regular season finale against Bowsher. The Indians swept the Blue Racers 25-10, 25-17, and 25-6. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Ava Kovar of Wauseon from the left side during Thursday’s match with Bowsher. The Indians next host Lima Bath on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the tournament opener. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/10/web1_Kovar-from-left.jpg Ava Kovar of Wauseon from the left side during Thursday’s match with Bowsher. The Indians next host Lima Bath on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the tournament opener. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Hayley Meyer about to serve for Wauseon on Thursday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/10/web1_Meyer-serves-v.-Bowsher.jpg Hayley Meyer about to serve for Wauseon on Thursday. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder [email protected]

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

