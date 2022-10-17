Archbold boys edge Wauseon for title

NAPOLEON — For the second year in a row, the Archbold boys cross country team has won the Northwest Ohio Athletic League title. On Saturday they did so in the meet that took place at Leaders Farm in Napoleon.

The Blue Streaks edged Wauseon 46-49 in the final team standings. Liberty Center took third with 65 points, Delta fourth with 91, Bryan fifth at 105 and Evergreen sixth at 161.

Leading Archbold were Aden McCarty who finished fourth with a time of 16:55.87 and Caleb Harrow behind him in fifth with a time of 17:06.51.

Also for the Streaks, Oliver Seibert placed 11th (18:20.75), Brennan Garrow 12th (18:22.61), and Landon Stamm 14th (18:26.56).

“We are so proud of our guys,” exclaimed Archbold coach Rachel Kinsman. “It’s not easy to defend an NWOAL league title. Going into Saturday we knew that the race was going to be tight. We focused during the week on the little things and just racing. We emphasized the importance of each point. During the season we worked on closing the gap between our top seven runners and that really helped us on Saturday. They executed the plan very well.”

The Wauseon boys had seniors Jack Callan and Aidan Pena take second (16:30.89) and third (16:33.36) overall. Garrett Leininger finished seventh (17:28.2) for the Indians, Xander Ankney 19th (18:48.33), and Miles Kuntz 20th (18:51.34).

Delta’s top five were Konnor Hawkins who took ninth (18:09.55), Daniel Sintobin 10th (18:13.15), Eli Armstrong 15th (18:28.31), Blake Hilton 27th (19:00.35) and Nathan Elliot 33rd (19:35.35).

Evergreen’s best finishes were Jayden Harmon at 17th (18:32.96) and Blake Fisher who finished 28th (19:03.96).

Liberty Center finished atop the girls standings with 41 points. Patrick Henry was second with 49 points, Wauseon third with 88, Archbold fourth with 89, Bryan fifth with 101 and Evergreen sixth with 159.

Swanton did not field a full team in either race.

For the Wauseon girls, Grace Rhoades took the top spot and ran the race in 18:56.12. Ella Rhoades finished fourth (19:18.91) for the Indians.

Next were Emilie Wasnich at 22nd (22:10.92), Odalys Santillanes 34th (24:52.24) and Natalie Kuntz 39th (25:34.27).

Leading Archbold was Sophie Rupp who finished 11th (20:22.65). Kirsten DeLong took 18th (21:38.86) for the Streaks, Allie Buehrer 19th (21:41.56), Annika DeLong 24th (22:33.6) and Kylie Wanemacher 26th (22:59.02).

At the forefront for Delta were Josilyn Welch who finished seventh (19:39.08) and Paige Hosler who was 17th (21:32.87). Deanna Hoffman finished 21st (22:06.87) for Evergreen.

For Swanton, Journey Coleman came in at 33rd (24:08.88).

NWOAL Cross Country Championships

Team Scores

Boys

Archbold 46, Wauseon 49, Liberty Center 65, Delta 91, Bryan 105, Evergreen 161.

Girls

Liberty Center 41, Patrick Henry 49, Wauseon 88, Archbold 89, Bryan 101, Evergreen 159.

Jack Callan of Wauseon finishes his race Saturday at the NWOAL Cross Country Championships. He took second to Bryan's Xander Fackler in the boys race. Wauseon's Grace Rhoades during the girls race Saturday. Rhoades won the race and finished with a time of 18:56.12. Josilyn Welch of Delta runs on Saturday at the NWOAL Cross Country Championships. She took seventh with a time of 19:39.08. Wauseon's Aidan Pena finishing up the boys race Saturday. Pena finished third with a time of 16:33.36. Aden McCarty of Archbold runs during the NWOAL Cross Country Championships at Leaders Farm in Napoleon Saturday morning. He would finish fourth in the boys race, helping his Blue Streaks win a league title for the second straight year.

Back-to-back XC titles for Streaks

By Max Householder [email protected]

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

