Local girls soccer teams learn tournament draw

Girls soccer tournament draws were announced on Sunday by the Ohio High School Athletic Association as area teams learned where they would be placed in the bracket.

In the Division II, Millbury District, Wauseon got the third seed. The Indians will host ninth-seeded Napoleon on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 4:30 p.m. for a sectional championship.

Archbold was seeded second in the Division III, Genoa District. The Blue Streaks await the winner of sixth-seeded Swanton and No. 10 Toledo Christian Thursday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. for a sectional final. Swanton hosts Toledo Christian on Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. in the sectional semifinal.

Seventh-seed Delta hosts No. 12 Cardinal Stritch on Monday, Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. in a sectional semi. The winner of that matchup travels to face fourth-seeded Woodmore for the sectional title on Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.

Evergreen is seeded ninth and hosts No. 11 Northwood on Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. in a sectional semi. If victorious, the Vikings would then take on top-seeded Eastwood at their place Oct. 20 at 5 p.m..