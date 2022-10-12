Boys soccer tournament draws announced by OHSAA

Area boys soccer teams learned of their tournament seeding and matchup as the Ohio High School Athletic Association revealed tournament draws on Sunday.

Delta, new to Division II this year, earned the top seed in the Millbury District. They will await the winner of Toledo Central Catholic and Scott for a sectional final to be held on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.

Wauseon was seeded fifth and will host ninth-seeded Oak Harbor in a sectional semifinal on Monday, Oct. 17 at 4:30 p.m. The winner of that contest visits No. 3 seed Lake in a sectional final on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.

The rest of the Fulton County teams will compete in the Division III, Toledo District.

Evergreen, seeded second, will welcome the winner of sixth-seeded Swanton and ninth-seed Liberty Center on Saturday, Oct. 22 at noon for a sectional championship. The Bulldogs and Tigers square off in the sectional semifinal in Swanton on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m.

Fifth-seeded Archbold plays host to No. 10 Woodmore on Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. in a sectional semifinal. The winner will be at No. 3 Maumee Valley Country Day on Oct. 22 at noon for the sectional final.

Pettisville got the seventh seed and welcomes No. 11 Eastwood Oct. 19 at 4:30 p.m. Should they win, the Blackbirds would then travel to face top-seeded Ottawa Hills in a sectional final on Oct. 22.