Fayette wins first game of season

For 24 months Fayette volleyball has been entrenched in the dark world of never-never land.

Forty plus matches in a row the Eagles have come up on the short end on the board…until Monday night that is.

On that night Virginia found Santa Claus, Excalibur slipped from the rock and yes, the Eagles won a volleyball match 25-13, 25-18, 14-25 and a rousing come-from-behind 25-23 in the deciding set over Monclova Christian Monday night.

“Last year I saw potential in this team and they have worked to become better every day,” Eagle coach Megan Meyer said. “This is great for our fans and our kids, I’m so happy for them right now.”

Fayette bolted from a 9-8 first set deficit when freshman Kelsie Storrs knotted it with a score from the left side and freshman Kayla Sliwinski’s second-ball hit put the Eagles ahead for good.

Sliwinski’s ace and Kennedi Ramey’s second-ball score inflated the lead to 16-9 and Storrs took the Eagles home with four straight aces.

In the second set Hannah Towns-Hall scored early and in bunches, six kills in all, to give the Eagles a 13-6 advantage.

Two more Towns-Hall kills and a pair by Rebecca Stevenson — the last painting the left corner — gave the Eagles the win.

However in the third, Monclova rebounded from a 13-12 deficit to score 13 of the last 14 points as Lydia Taylor scored three aces and two kills.

Taylor, Tori Godfrey and Annalise Shifferly continued the ace rampage in the fourth that gave Monclova a 21-15 lead.

Storrs nailed a first-ball hit then a second-ball tip.

Ramey’s ace got the Eagles within 22-20.

Navaeh Schaeffer’s tip made it 23-20 but Monclova never scored again.

After a bad serve, Stevenson smacked the wood from the middle, Demi Storrs’ rolling tip made it all the then Stevenson whacked two more from the middle to put the Eagles in the W column for the first time this year.

“The first two sets we were very aggressive on offense,” Meyer said. “We were playing with confidence then in that third set it got away from us. But even being behind in the last set we found a way. Hopefully this is a builder for our kids and we continue to improve.”