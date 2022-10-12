Area volleyball teams receive tournament draw

Volleyball tournament draws were selected for local teams on Sunday by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Wauseon, seeded 10th in the Division II, Bluffton District, hosts No. 11 seed Lima Bath on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. in a sectional semifinal.

The winner faces either second-seed Celina or No. 16 Fostoria on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. for the sectional title.

Archbold is the second seed and gets a bye in the Division III, Otsego District. The Blue Streaks await the winner of sixth-seeded Northwood and No. 10 Elmwood on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. for the sectional championship.

Swanton is seeded fourth and will welcome ninth-seeded Liberty Center Monday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. in a sectional semifinal. Seventh-seeded Evergreen takes on the winner in the sectional final Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

No. 12 Delta was lucky enough to get a matchup with top-seeded Fairview in a sectional semi Oct. 17 at 6 p.m.

Pettisville, seeded fourth in the Division IV, Defiance District, will host the winner of fifth-seeded Stryker and sixth-seeded Ayersville Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. in the sectional final.

No. 11 Fayette opens on the road at eighth-seeded North Central Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. in a sectional semi. The winner visits second seed Hilltop on Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. in a sectional final.

Swanton’s Lillyanna Valderas digs the ball in a match with Gibsonburg this season. The Bulldogs received the fourth seed in the Division III, Otsego District, when volleyball tournament draws were announced last weekend. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/10/web1_Valderas-pass.jpg Swanton’s Lillyanna Valderas digs the ball in a match with Gibsonburg this season. The Bulldogs received the fourth seed in the Division III, Otsego District, when volleyball tournament draws were announced last weekend. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest