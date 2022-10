BRYAN — Behind a hat trick from Krayton Kern, Archbold was able to leave Bryan with a 4-0 shutout win on Tuesday in Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys soccer.

Ethan Stuckey had the fourth Blue Streak goal.

The victory improved their record to 10-3-1 overall and 5-1 in the NWOAL. That 5-1 league mark, plus Delta and Evergreen tying earlier in the day, helped the Blue Streaks claim the league title outright.

It is the program’s seventh league title and first since 2019.

