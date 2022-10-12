Wauseon continues rise in D-IV rankings

Wauseon climbed again in the latest Ohio High School Athletic Association football computer ratings released on Tuesday.

The Indians moved up one spot to ninth in the latest rankings for Division IV, Region 14. Wauseon (6-2) travels to Archbold this Friday.

The Blue Streaks (7-1) remain at sixth in the rankings for Division V, Region 18. Delta (5-3) dropped down to 15th in Region 18 after the 7-3 loss at Wauseon Friday night.

Evergreen continued its slide in Division VI, Region 22. The Vikings, now 2-6 on the season, are at league leading Liberty Center this Friday.

Liberty Center still sits at the top of the rankings for Region 18.

Rankings

Region 14 – 1. Cle. Glenville (8-0) 22.8056, 2. Millersburg West Holmes (8-0) 20.6125, 3. Sandusky Perkins (7-1) 19.3865, 4. Elyria Cath. (7-1) 18.2828, 5. Van Wert (7-1) 17.05, 6. Bellville Clear Fork (7-1) 14.375, 7. St. Marys Memorial (6-2) 12.9375, 8. Bellevue (5-3) 12.6319, 9. Wauseon (6-2) 10.0, 10. Delaware Buckeye Valley (5-3) 8.9497, 11. Galion (4-4) 8.7875, 12. Shelby (5-3) 8.1625, 13. Caledonia River Valley (5-3) 7.7625, 14. Upper Sandusky (4-4) 7.6875, 15. Napoleon (3-5) 5.6375, 16. Bryan (4-4) 4.5375, 17. Rossford (3-5) 2.9875, 18. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (2-6) 2.7125, 19. East Cle. Shaw (2-6) 2.3434.

Region 18 – 1. Liberty Center (8-0) 20.275, 2. Coldwater (8-0) 14.5625, 3. Pemberville Eastwood (8-0) 13.8, 4. Marengo Highland (6-2) 13.0125, 4. Bloomdale Elmwood (7-1) 13.0125, 6. Archbold (7-1) 12.0625, 7. Oak Harbor (7-1) 11.8617, 8. Milan Edison (5-3) 11.85, 9. Huron (6-2) 11.5125, 10. Genoa Area (5-3) 10.8875, 11. Findlay Liberty-Benton (6-2) 10.7207, 12. Richwood North Union (6-2) 9.6625, 13. Defiance Tinora (5-3) 8.8625, 14. Fredericktown (5-3) 8.825, 15. Delta (5-3) 8.4836, 16. Bluffton (5-3) 6.7125, 17. Port Clinton (5-3) 6.65, 18. Willard (4-4) 6.625, 19. Tontogany Otsego (5-3) 6.4125, 20. Northwood (4-4) 4.0875.

Region 22 – 1. Carey (8-0) 15.8, 2. Ashland Crestview (8-0) 14.9125, 3. West Salem Northwestern (6-2) 12.7375, 4. Columbia Station Columbia (8-0) 12.1125, 5. Columbus Grove (6-2) 11.2875, 6. Tol. Ottawa Hills (6-1) 10.252, 7. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (6-2) 9.7125, 8. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (6-2) 9.65, 9. Castalia Margaretta (6-2) 9.5152, 10. Attica Seneca East (6-2) 9.3375, 11. Ashland Mapleton (5-3) 7.125, 12. Collins Western Reserve (4-4) 5.775, 13. Patrick Henry (4-4) 4.8625, 14. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (4-4) 4.6625, 15. Sullivan Black River (4-4) 4.65, 16. Haviland Wayne Trace (3-5) 3.0875, 17. Van Buren (2-6) 2.625, 18. Bucyrus Wynford (2-6) 2.3375, 19. Evergreen (2-6) 2.2891, 20. Wellington (2-6) 2.1625.

Tyson Rodriguez of Wauseon gets upfield after a catch against Napoleon earlier this season. Wauseon recently came in at ninth in the latest OHSAA computer ratings for Division IV, Region 14. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/10/web1_Rodriguez-running.jpg Tyson Rodriguez of Wauseon gets upfield after a catch against Napoleon earlier this season. Wauseon recently came in at ninth in the latest OHSAA computer ratings for Division IV, Region 14. File photo