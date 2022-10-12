Panthers shut out by Black Knights, 2-0

Delta was within one goal for much of the contest but could never manage to make it even, and Van Buren was able to pull away for a 2-0 win in non-league girls soccer action Monday.

The Black Knights had some chances early on that were denied by the Panthers, including Abbey Haley’s free kick from 20 yards out that was saved by Delta’s Emma Deffenbaugh at the 28:36 mark of the first half.

Van Buren took the lead with 27:25 left in the half when Erica Coffey helped guide a corner kick into the net.

Delta looked to respond just under three minutes later, but an Adrianna Dunning shot on goal from the left side was saved by the Black Knight goalkeeper.

In the second half, Van Buren’s Belle Miller was presented with a breakaway chance at the 36:30 mark, however, it was turned away by Deffenbaugh.

At the 29:26 mark, Ella Demaline’s free kick attempt from approximately 25 yards away was stymied when she booted it into the wall formed by Van Buren, then her follow-up attempt sailed over the net.

Perhaps the best opportunity of the game for the Panthers came with 23:24 remaining. Dunning got behind the Black Knight defense and their goalie strayed away from the net, but the shot missed to the left by maybe six feet.

For good measure, Miller drove one into the back of the net with only two minutes remaining, sealing the win for the Black Knights.

Delta dropped to 9-4 with the loss. The Panthers welcome Evergreen Thursday before closing the regular season at Toledo Christian on Saturday.

