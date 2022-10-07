Roth punches ticket to state

OREGON — Archbold’s Cahle Roth made the most of his opportunity at the Division II boys district golf tournament held at Eagles Landing Thursday. The junior took home the tournament’s best score, shooting a 70 and qualifying as an individual for the upcoming state tournament in Columbus.

Other individual qualifiers were Will Fraker of Napoleon who tied for fourth and shot a 75, plus Grant Tefft of Toledo Central Catholic who finished alone in sixth with a 76.

Team qualifiers were Galion who took first with a 314 total, Ottawa Hills at second with a 316, and Van Buren third with a 320.

Archbold senior Luke Rosebrook ended his season by tying for 15th. Rosebrook carded an 80 for the Blue Streaks.

The Division II boys state championships are set for this Friday and Saturday at the Ohio State University Golf Club’s Scarlet Course.

D-II Boys District Golf

Team Scores

1. Galion 314 (Nick McMullen 75, Logan Keller 78, Nate McMullen 81, Nate Barre 80, Braylen Hart 82); 2. Ottawa Hills 316; 3. Van Buren 320; 4. Huron 327; 5. Shelby 329; 6. Bryan 332; 7. Napoleon 337; 8. Liberty-Benton 342; 9. Genoa Area 357.

Individual Scores (Top 15)

1. Cahle Roth*(Archbold) 70; 2. Carson Foltz(Van Buren) 72; 3. Will Swigart(Ottawa Hills) 74; 4. Nick McMullen(Galion) 75, Will Fraker*(Napoleon) 75; 6. Grant Tefft*(Toledo C.C.) 76; 7. Eddie Griffin(Ottawa Hills) 77; 8. Noah Huard(Bryan) 78, Joshua Swartz(Clyde) 78, Logan Keller(Galion) 78, Brock Montgomery(Upper Sandusky) 78; 12. Adam Murray(Huron) 79, Will Magers(Shelby) 79, Weston Heitkamp(Van Buren) 79; 15. Luke Rosebrook(Archbold) 80, Nate Barre(Galion) 80, Charles Merrill(Ottawa Hills) 80, Isaac Dyer(Van Buren) 80.

Archbold’s Cahle Roth makes a putt at the NWOAL Championships at Auglaize Golf Course in Defiance on Friday, Sept. 23. Roth kept his run going by taking first at the Division II district held at Eagles Landing in Oregon Thursday, punching him a ticket to this weekend’s state competition in Columbus. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/10/web1_Roth-sinks-putt-on-11.jpg Archbold’s Cahle Roth makes a putt at the NWOAL Championships at Auglaize Golf Course in Defiance on Friday, Sept. 23. Roth kept his run going by taking first at the Division II district held at Eagles Landing in Oregon Thursday, punching him a ticket to this weekend’s state competition in Columbus. File photo

Takes top spot at district