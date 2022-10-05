Swanton speeds past Evergreen, 7-1

Two of the fastest sprinters in the NWOAL SHOULD have been playing soccer against each other at Pifer Field Tuesday night.

However, Evergreen’s Brooklyn Spradlin has a fractured tibia and is out for the season along with three other Viking starters, and Swanton’s Alaina Pelland made everyone look as if they were still in the starting blocks as the speedy senior scored three times and assisted on another as the Bulldogs ran past the Vikings 7-1 in NWOAL girls soccer.

Swanton raised their record to 5-8-2. On Monday they fell at home to Riverdale, 3-1.

“This is a good win,” Swanton coach Kendra Gustafson said after her girls beat the Vikings. “We were getting on a little bit of a roll and even played well the first half against Bryan before losing that match. However we did not play well against Woodmore and I told them that we are a better team than what we showed that night.

“This was a good match to rebound from that one.”

It took just over a minute and a half for Swanton to find the net when Alexia Ostrander took a feed from Megan Haselman while the Vikings stood and watched for the first Bulldog goal.

Then Pelland took over.

Five times in the first half the Bulldog striker had chances.

Once she smacked the crossbar in a 1-v-1 opportunity, and two other times Viking goalie Hannah Wilson stoned her when she came out of the net.

The other two, Pelland made good on her chances.

The first she took a dump and run pass, easily outran the defense and scored from the right side for a 2-0 lead.

The second, she made a quick stop move and rifled a spinning left-foot shot over Wilson with 21 minutes left and a 3-0 advantage that stood at half.

“We had to tell our kids to not get stuck in the offside trap and not get caught trying to run past the line,” Gustafson explained. “We got called for offsides four or five times and usually I like to pass to feet but I felt we had a speed advantage and yes we took advantage of it.”

Pelland made the hat trick on a deflected corner with 30 minutes left in the game, then fed Ostrander for her second of the game 10 minutes later.

Evergreen scored with 13 minutes to go when Kara Huntzinger thieved a clearing pass and rammed a shot into the short side of the goal.

Ostrander also got the hat trick, scoring in the last 10 minutes and Jessica Finfera tallied the last Bulldog goal.

The Bulldogs play Liberty Center next Thursday while Evergreen travels to Delta.

Jessica Finfera of Swanton works the ball upfield during Monday’s home game with Riverdale. The Bulldogs lost that matchup 3-1, but bounced back for a 7-1 win over Evergreen in NWOAL play Tuesday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/10/web1_Finfera-v.-Riverdale.jpg Jessica Finfera of Swanton works the ball upfield during Monday’s home game with Riverdale. The Bulldogs lost that matchup 3-1, but bounced back for a 7-1 win over Evergreen in NWOAL play Tuesday. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Lauren Bettinger of Swanton tries to get to the ball in front of Riverdale’s goal but their goalie just beats her to it. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/10/web1_Bettinger-towards-ball.jpg Lauren Bettinger of Swanton tries to get to the ball in front of Riverdale’s goal but their goalie just beats her to it. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Swanton’s Alaina Mersing kicks a ball upfield during Monday’s non-league contest against Riverdale. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/10/web1_Mersing-kicks-ball.jpg Swanton’s Alaina Mersing kicks a ball upfield during Monday’s non-league contest against Riverdale. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Dogs fell to Riverdale Monday