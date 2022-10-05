Wauseon football moves up in latest computer ratings

Wauseon moved up slightly while all other teams in the area dropped in the latest edition of the Ohio High School Athletic Association football computer ratings announced on Tuesday.

In Division IV, Region 14, the now 5-2 Indians moved up one spot to 10th in the latest rankings. They have won their last three games, and welcome Delta (5-2) Friday night.

Speaking of the Panthers, they fell a single spot down to 10th in the rankings in Division V, Region 18. Ahead of them is Archbold (6-1), who fell from fifth to sixth in the region.

Liberty Center is first in the Region 18 rankings, ahead of Eastwood and Coldwater.

Evergreen, competing in Division VI, Region 22, has now lost five in a row to drop them from playoff position as of now. The Vikings (2-5) sit at 17th in Region 22.

Rankings

Region 14 – 1. Cle. Glenville (7-0) 19.5263, 2. Sandusky Perkins (6-1) 16.9625, 3. Millersburg West Holmes (7-0) 16.5143, 4. Van Wert (6-1) 14.5286, 5. Elyria Cath. (6-1) 14.1501, 6. Bellville Clear Fork (6-1) 13.1429, 7. Bellevue (5-2) 11.5216, 8. St. Marys Memorial (5-2) 9.8643, 9. Galion (4-3) 7.8714, 10. Wauseon (5-2) 7.7214, 11. Caledonia River Valley (5-2) 6.8357, 12. Delaware Buckeye Valley (4-3) 5.8586, 13. Upper Sandusky (3-4) 5.6143, 14. Napoleon (3-4) 5.4, 15. Shelby (4-3) 4.6714, 16. Bryan (3-4) 3.5786, 17. Rossford (3-4) 2.8286, 18. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (2-5) 2.4143, 19. East Cle. Shaw (2-5) 2.067.

Region 18 – 1. Liberty Center (7-0) 17.0143, 2. Pemberville Eastwood (7-0) 11.5143, 3. Coldwater (7-0) 11.3429, 4. Bloomdale Elmwood (6-1) 11.3143, 5. Milan Edison (5-2) 10.9786, 6. Archbold (6-1) 10.5643, 7. Richwood North Union (6-1) 10.1357, 8. Huron (5-2) 9.9714, 9. Marengo Highland (5-2) 9.3429, 10. Delta (5-2) 8.4, 11. Findlay Liberty-Benton (5-2) 7.9694, 12. Oak Harbor (6-1) 7.9639, 13. Genoa Area (4-3) 7.5643, 14. Fredericktown (4-3) 7.3786, 15. Defiance Tinora (4-3) 6.9071, 16. Bluffton (5-2) 6.5929, 17. Willard (4-3) 6.1929, 18. Tontogany Otsego (5-2) 6.0643, 19. Port Clinton (4-3) 4.4214, 20. Northwood (4-3) 4.0143.

Region 22 – 1. Carey (7-0) 14.6357, 2. Ashland Crestview (7-0) 12.0071, 3. Columbia Station Columbia (7-0) 10.3571, 4. Columbus Grove (5-2) 9.5714, 5. West Salem Northwestern (5-2) 9.55, 6. Ottawa Hills (5-1) 8.5309, 7. Castalia Margaretta (6-1) 8.3781, 8. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (5-2) 8.0571, 9. Attica Seneca East (5-2) 7.2929, 10. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (5-2) 7.2071, 11. Ashland Mapleton (4-3) 5.3143, 12. Patrick Henry (4-3) 4.7571, 13. Collins Western Reserve (3-4) 4.7429, 14. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (4-3) 4.2214, 15. Sullivan Black River (3-4) 3.0286, 16. Bucyrus Wynford (2-5) 2.4714, 17. Evergreen (2-5) 2.4141, 18. Haviland Wayne Trace (2-5) 2.3214, 19. Van Buren (1-6) 1.2, 20. Hicksville (1-6) 0.9714.

Wauseon running back Logan Carroll turns upfield on a screen pass during the first quarter of a game with Fairview earlier this season. The Indians recently moved up one spot to 10th in the latest OHSAA ratings for Division IV, Region 14. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/10/web1_Carroll-turns-upfield.jpg Wauseon running back Logan Carroll turns upfield on a screen pass during the first quarter of a game with Fairview earlier this season. The Indians recently moved up one spot to 10th in the latest OHSAA ratings for Division IV, Region 14. File photo