County girls fall short at D-II golf district

FINDLAY — The golf season concluded for girls golfers from Fulton County who took part in the Division II district tournament held at Sycamore Springs on Monday.

The top qualifying teams were Van Buren who won with a 362 team score, Colonel Crawford who took second with a 388, Hopewell-Loudon third at 390 and Tiffin Calvert fourth at 397.

Locally, Archbold placed seventh with a 403 while Wauseon took 12th with a 423.

Wauseon’s Calaway Gerken had the best score in the county, tying for 15th and shooting an 89. Ashley Fisher added a 105 for the Indians, Jaylee Perez 10 and Ruth Shelt 119.

For Archbold Gabby Rodriguez carded a 96, Carly Grime 100, Aniyah Copeland 101 and Brayton Huffman 106. Delta’s Kalleigh Mignin also had a 100.

D-II Girls District Golf

Team Scores

1. Van Buren 362 (Claire Recker 92, Joslyn Hunt 82, Maggie Wehrle 88, Addyson Adams 100, Emily Bishop 126); 2. Col. Crawford 388; 3. Hopewell-Loudon 390; 4. Calvert 397; 5. Edison 401; 6. Danbury 402; 7. Archbold 403; 8. Coldwater 406; 9. Minster 413; 10. Wynford 418; 11. Hicksville 419; 12. Wauseon 423; 13. Napoleon 432; 14. Otsego 437; 15. Parkway 442.

Individual Results (Top 15)

1. Marissa Cline(Hopewell-Loudon) 78; 2. Joslyn Hunt(Van Buren) 82, Liv Gier(Upper Sandusky) 82; 4. Bridget Mulcahy(Lima C.C.) 83; 5. Kenzie Schroeder(Hicksville) 85, Kamil Stephens(Danbury) 85; 7. Lucy Myers(Col. Crawford) 86, Sarah Hoak (Plymouth) 86; 9. Alyssa Rishty(Calvert) 87, Kylie Beverick (Perkins) 87, Katie Heitkamp(Minster) 87, Jordan Hemmelgarn(Coldwater) 87, Jordyn Alspach(Wynford) 87; 14. Maggie Wehrle(Van Buren) 88; 15. Reese Kleck(Napoleon) 89, Calaway Gerken(Wauseon) 89.

Calaway Gerken hits a tee shot at an earlier home match for Wauseon at Ironwood. At the Division II district in Findlay Monday, Gerken tied for 15th with an 89, however, it was not enough to qualify her for state. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/10/web1_Gerken-in-tri-match.jpg Calaway Gerken hits a tee shot at an earlier home match for Wauseon at Ironwood. At the Division II district in Findlay Monday, Gerken tied for 15th with an 89, however, it was not enough to qualify her for state. File photo