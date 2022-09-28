More from the NWOAL golf tournaments last week

Kalleigh Mignin of Delta with a putt on the 18th hole at Auglaize Golf Course in Defiance Friday where the NWOAL boys and girls golf tournaments took place. In the girls competition, Mignin tied for sixth for the Panthers and shot a 94.

Evergreen’s Adam Schmidt hits off the tee at the sixth hole Friday during the NWOAL Boys Golf Championships. Schmidt shot a 97 for the tournament.

Wauseon’s Carter Stuckey with a putt on the 14th hole. Stuckey shot a 92 for the Indians.

Luke Rosebrook of Archbold off the 12th tee at Auglaize last week. He finished with the second best score in the league, shooting a 74.

Swanton’s Mazin Rukieh off the 11th tee. Rukieh tied for 14th and carded an 86.

Alexia Ostrander of Swanton chips her ball onto the green at the 18th hole. She finished with a 107 for the tournament.

Lucas Bloom of Swanton putts at the 14th hole. He tied for 16th overall with an 87.