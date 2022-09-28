Archbold, Wauseon girls advance from sectional golf

Archbold and Wauseon were the top two teams as each qualified for the district out of the Division II girls golf sectional tournament played at Ironwood Tuesday.

Also in the area, Kalleigh Mignin of Delta qualified individually, tying for fifth overall and shooting a 90.

Archbold won with a team score of 372, while Wauseon was runner-up with a 394. Otsego’s team took third and also qualified.

Brayton Huffman of Archbold and Wauseon’s Calaway Gerken each tied for third, shooting an 87.

All of the Blue Streaks scorers placed in the top 10. Carly Grime tied for seventh with a 91, while Aniyah Copeland and Gabby Rodriguez tied each other for 10th and shot a 97.

Next for the Indians were Jaylee Perez with a 100, Jayde Ramos 102, and Ruth Shelt 105. After Mignin for Delta, Layla Stickley carded a 99, Leigh Morris 122 and Trinity Nation 127.

Evergreen’s top four were Katie Hoffman who shot a 121, Ashlyn Luttrell 125, and Brookelyn Gleckler and Haley Entenmann each with a 139. Swanton got a 106 from Alexia Ostrander, Ann Urbina shot a 127, Hailey Frosch 134 and Kelissa James 157.

Those advancing to the district will compete Monday, Oct. 3 at Sycamore Springs Golf Course in Findlay. Action begins at 9 a.m.

D-II Girls Golf Sectional

Team Scores

1. Archbold* 372 (Carly Grime 91, Brayton Huffman 87, Aniyah Copeland 97, Gabby Rodriguez 97, Hannah Downing 105); 2. Wauseon* 394 (Calaway Gerken 87, Ashley Fisher 107, Jaylee Perez 100, Jayde Ramos 102, Ruth Shelt 105); 3. Otsego* 412 4. Eastwood 425; 5. Rossford 426; 6. Lake 426; 7. Woodmore 438; 8. Delta 438; 9. Genoa Area 463; 10. Liberty Center 498; 11. Evergreen 524; 12. Swanton 524.

Individual Scores (Top 10)

1. Elizabeth Jackson(Otsego) 82; 2. Sarah Patrick*(Lake) 84; 3. Brayton Huffman(Archbold) 87, Calaway Gerken(Wauseon) 87; 5. Kalleigh Mignin*(Delta) 90, Kinsey Word*(Montpelier) 90; 7. Carly Grime(Archbold) 91, Elizabeth Budge(Otsego) 91; 9. Angela Soellner(Stryker) 94; 10. Aniyah Copeland(Archbold) 97, Gabby Rodriguez(Archbold) 97.

Calaway Gerken of Wauseon with a chip shot during a home match earlier this season. She tied for third with Brayton Huffman of Archbold at the Division II sectional played at Ironwood Tuesday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/09/web1_Gerken-2.jpg Calaway Gerken of Wauseon with a chip shot during a home match earlier this season. She tied for third with Brayton Huffman of Archbold at the Division II sectional played at Ironwood Tuesday. File photo