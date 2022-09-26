Pettisville Blackbirds edge Montpelier at BBC golf tournament

The Pettisville golf team put together a solid performance to thwart Montpelier 339-357 at the Buckeye Border Conference Golf Championships held Thursday at Ironwood in Wauseon. Their outing was good enough to earn them a tie for the league title with the Locomotives.

Earning medalist honors was Pettisville’s Jack Leppelmeier who shot a 77 to finish ahead of the field. Creighton Aeschliman added an 86, Blayn Meck 87, and Aiden Crawford 89 for the Blackbirds.

Fayette finished seventh with a 429 team score. Wyatt Mitchell paced the Eagles, taking ninth overall and carding a 90.

Nevaeh Powers and Carter Lavinder each carded a 110, while Dane Andrews notched a 119 for Fayette.

BBC Golf Championships

Team Scores

1. Pettisville 339 (Jack Leppelmeier 77, Creighton Aeschliman 86, Samuel Myers 92, Caden Bishop 101, Blayn Meck 87, Aiden Crawford 89); 2. Montpelier 357; 3. No. Central 378; 4. Stryker 390; 5. Hilltop 412; 6. Holgate 416; 7. Fayette 429; 8. Edon 0.

Individual Scores (Top 10)

1. Jack Leppelmeier (Pettisville) 77; 2. Jaxon Richmond (Montpelier) 80; 3. Drake Sommer (Montpelier) 83; 4. Kenneth Smeltzer (No. Central) 84; 5. Creighton Aeschliman (Pettisville) 86; 6. Blayn Meck (Pettisville) 87; 7. Ben Pettit (No. Central) 88; 8. Aiden Crawford (Pettisville) 89; 9. Wyatt Mitchell (Fayette) 90; 10. Samuel Myers (Pettisville) 92.