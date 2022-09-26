Archbold sprints by Delta, 43-0

Archbold was able to put their first loss of the season behind them very quickly, rolling to a 43-0 win over Delta in a battle of two 4-1 teams on Archbold’s Homecoming night Friday.

The Blue Streaks, who lost 16-0 against Liberty Center in week five, improves to 5-1 on the season and 2-1 in the NWOAL with the victory over the Panthers.

“The big question this week was how would we respond after a tough loss to a good Liberty Center team and these guys, they answered every call this week,” said Archbold coach David Dominique. “Last Saturday they came in with the right mentality; they knew we needed to get better and they worked their tails off this week. And tonight was their third check mark, how were we gonna play against a very good Delta team.”

Archbold led 30-0 at the halftime break behind four Carson Dominique rushing touchdowns and a Krayton Kern 26-yard field goal.

Dominique added a rushing score in the second half as well, while Josiah Gomez marked the final Blue Streak TD. The Streaks rushed for 232 yards total compared to 76 from Delta. In total, they outgained Delta 341-91.

“Get back to the basics and focus on that stuff,” said Coach Dominique on what was most emphasized in practice this week. “The loss last week, maybe got too cute at times on offense. Just get back to what we’re good at. That was establishing our run game, and sticking to it and never going away from it. Like I said, these guys have been resilient all along. To bounce back from a tough loss last week says a lot about these guys and we are excited moving forward.”

Dominique carried the rock 17 times for a total of 127 yards and five TDs. Gomez accumulated 57 yards on eight carries and that score.

Archbold travels to Evergreen (2-4, 0-3 NWOAL) this Friday. Delta (4-2, 2-1) hopes to get back on track when they host Swanton (1-5, 0-3) this week.

Archbold tailback Josiah Gomez rips off a long run in the second half versus Delta Friday night. The Blue Streaks totaled 232 yards on the ground in a 43-0 rout of the Panthers. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/09/web1_Gomez-long-run.jpg Archbold tailback Josiah Gomez rips off a long run in the second half versus Delta Friday night. The Blue Streaks totaled 232 yards on the ground in a 43-0 rout of the Panthers. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder [email protected]

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

