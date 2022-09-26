First half burst leads Evergreen past Bryan

It was like a time bomb, just waiting to go off..tick, tick, tick, tick.

And suddenly when it did, the explosion wreaked havoc.

The blast that shook northern Fulton County was a three-goal Evergreen scoring salvo in three plus minutes in the first half that led to a 5-0 Viking win over Bryan to keep the Vikes unbeaten (3-0) in league play in Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys soccer Thursday.

Evergreen is now 10-1 overall.

“I think we can attribute our readiness to play to my son (Viking assistant David Skoczyn II),” Evergreen head coach Dave Skoczyn explained. “He demands that we are sharp, are crisp and on the mark in warmups and ready to go from the opening kick.”

The Vikings had chances in the first two minutes but both Tyson Woodring and Nick Rosinski missed from in close.

However, before that became what Skoczyn calls “a thing,” Woodring broke through.

Konnor Sanford fed Woodring racing down the left side and Woodring’s stop-and-go move beat Dominic Malanga for a score with 33:02 left in the half.

Two and a half minutes later Evergreen hit the net again, this time when Woodring’s corner ricocheted in front of the net and Rosinski punched it home for a 2-0 lead.

Less than a minute later, Woodring’s centering pass found the foot of Rosinski and the Viking junior drove it home for the third Evergreen goal of the game.

That score stood until the second half when Riley Dunbar got into the act with two more Viking goals.

The first came on a pass from Cory Kanneman and the next when Dunbar blew a shot past Malanga from the 25-yard line.

“It was good to see Riley get off the schneid tonight,” Skoczyn said. “He’s a big impact player for us just like Ty, Nick and many of the rest of our players.

“This is a tight-knit group and they are very connected on and off the field but we have still more work to do.”

The Vikings travel to Archbold (7-1-1, 3-1 NWOAL) Tuesday for a critical league contest.

