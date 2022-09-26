Wauseon boys record blowout wins

Wauseon boys soccer took care of business last week with a 12-1 win over Swanton on Thursday in NWOAL play, followed up by a 10-0 shutout of Bowsher. Both games were played in Wauseon.

Against the Bulldogs, Wauseon’s Braden Vajen scored three of the team’s first four goals, allowing them to gain momentum. Benicio Torres had the other as the Indians led 4-0 with under 14 minutes left in the opening half.

They put it out of reach with a stretch in which they tacked on three more goals in the span of 1:45.

First Torres weaved his way past a Bulldog defender and fired one into the back of the net for a 5-0 Wauseon advantage at the 9:48 mark. Then with 8:54 left in the half, and the Swanton goalkeeper out of position, Eli Delgado headed in a ball sent in by Gavin Gerig.

A second straight goal by Delgado — with the assist going to Collin Mennetti — made the difference 7-0 with 8:03 before halftime.

The Dogs got on the board as Hayden Callicotte scored a penalty kick with 1:37 remaining. Goals for Wauseon after halftime came from Beau Reeder, Manuel Gante, a Swanton own goal, Mennetti and Clay Soltis.

On Saturday versus the Rebels, both Vajen and Delgado recorded hat tricks for the Indians. Also scoring were Torres with a pair of goals, while Gerig and Masyn Buehrer added a goal each.

Delgado kicked in three assists and Torres two assists.

Wauseon (6-4-1, 2-2 NWOAL) travels to Delta (11-0, 3-0) Tuesday in a league tilt.

Prior to the loss to the Indians, Swanton (3-7-1, 0-3) picked up a 10-1 win at home over Northwood on Wednesday. The Dogs will host Bryan (4-7, 1-2) on Tuesday.

Braden Vajen of Wauseon about to shoot a ball into the back of the net against Swanton on Thursday in NWOAL boys soccer. He notched three goals on the afternoon as part of a 12-1 Indian victory. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/09/web1_Vajen-about-to-score.jpg Braden Vajen of Wauseon about to shoot a ball into the back of the net against Swanton on Thursday in NWOAL boys soccer. He notched three goals on the afternoon as part of a 12-1 Indian victory. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Swanton’s Bryan Robledo, left, and Daniel Jimenez of Wauseon each go for the ball during Thursday’s game. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/09/web1_Bry.-Robledo-v.-Jimenez.jpg Swanton’s Bryan Robledo, left, and Daniel Jimenez of Wauseon each go for the ball during Thursday’s game. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest