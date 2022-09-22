Eagles fall prey to Stryker

Fayette was only down 13-12 in the first set to Stryker Tuesday night.

However the Panthers’ Emmalee Fulk took matters into her own hands, serving 12 straight points — including three aces —to lead the Panthers to a first set win and what turned into a Stryker sweep, 25-12, 25-8, 25-20 in a Buckeye Border Conference volleyball match.

Early in the set Gabrielle Ramon’s trio of kills gave the Panthers a 5-2 lead.

However, Hannah Towns-Hall served four straight points to bring Fayette from a deficit to a 7-5 lead.

A number of missed Stryker attacks and Jessie Currier’s left-side kill put the score at 13-12 when the Panthers made their run.

Kayla Sliwinski’s middle shot kept Fayette in striking distance in the second but Stryker went on a massive 17-4 run after that.

Grace Froelich had a pair of kills and Fulk added two more aces during the burst.

The Eagles weren’t ready to go home yet though as in the third Alexus McClain’s sprawling dig led to a set-tying point that ignited a mini run to give Fayette a 5-3 lead.

Demi Storrs’ three scoring shots kept Fayette within three at 13-10, then Towns-Hall nailed an ace and a middle kill to get the Eagles to just a 14-12 deficit.

Addysen Andres scored off a dump from a set, then a number of Eagle misses on the attack regained a 19-13 margin.

Storrs scored her fifth kill of the set to bring Fayette back to 20-18, before Currier and Kaitlyn Meyers nailed the wood to put the match away.

Fayette hosts Hilltop Thursday night.