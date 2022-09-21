Bulldogs, Indians end in 3-3 tie

Wauseon and Swanton met on the pitch at Krupitzer Field Tuesday in NWOAL girls soccer, a match that finished in a 3-3 tie.

Abby Smith recorded two of the Indians goals while Rylee Vasvery kicked in the other. Contributing assists for Wauseon were Vasvery, Aizlynn Coronado, and Aariyah Hallett.

Swanton’s goals came from Alaina Pelland, Kyleigh Shinaver, and Jessica Finfera.

The day before the Indians traveled to Central Catholic for a non-league tilt. They prevailed against the Irish by a score of 1-0.

The Indian goal was scored by Vasvery.

After Tuesday’s result, Wauseon is now 7-2-1 while Swanton sits at 3-6-2.

Woodmore outshoots Swanton, 5-1

Swanton scored first but the visitors from Woodmore found the net again and again after, as the Wildcats chalked up a 5-1 win over the Bulldogs Monday.

A little over 10 minutes into the game, Megan Haselman sent a right to left crossing pass in front of the net, and when Wildcat goalie Layla McGinnes came way too far away from the net, Alexia Ostrander beat her to the punch to give Swanton a 1-0 lead.

Keagan Young kept the Cats off the board, stopping Azure Travis’ free kick, then Travis in tight within a minute to keep the goose egg on the board.

However, the Bulldog lead evaporated at the 21 minute mark when a Swanton defender knocked a shot back toward her own goal right past Young to tie the match.

Then with 1:40 to go in the half, Woodmore took the lead for good when a Travis shot off the end line ricocheted off Macey Bauder into the net for a 2-1 Wildcat lead.

Three goals in a five minute period within the first 10 minutes of the second half put the game away.

Travis scored one and assisted on a second to Bauder, who popped a shot over Young into the top of the net.

Paige Helmke nailed the third on a one-timer from the right side.

Young accumulated 15 saves on the day. McGinnis had three saves as Swanton got off just seven attempts for the match.

Joe Blystone contributed to this story.

