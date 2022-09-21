More from the Wauseon-Swanton matchup

Ryan Friend of Wauseon breaks free from a tackle attempt against Swanton on Friday.
Kamon Molina of Swanton is surrounded by the Wauseon defense.
Swanton coach Eric Keller and quarterback Ethan Hensley talk between plays.
Cole Mitchey carries the ball for Swanton.
The Swanton band performs at halftime.
The Wauseon band performs at halftime.
