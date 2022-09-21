Wauseon defeats Delta, Evergreen

|2022 NWOAL Golf
|League
|Points
|Archbold
|7-0
|7
|Bryan
|6-1
|6
|Swanton
|5-2
|5
|Wauseon
|4-3
|4
|Patrick Henry
|3-4
|3
|Liberty Center
|2-5
|2
|Delta
|1-6
|1
|Evergreen
|0-5
|0
Wauseon’s boys golf team moved to 4-3 in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League with wins over Delta and Evergreen Monday in a tri-match at Ironwood.
The Indians collectively shot a 171, Delta a 200, and Evergreen 207. The Panthers beating the Vikings put them at 1-6 in the league, while Evergreen dropped to 0-7.
Mykale Schneider paced Wauseon with a 40, then both Carter Stuckey and Jackson Gleckler shot a 41, and Gavin Van Deilen a 49 to complete the scoring.
For Delta, Adam Mattin led the way with a 45. Slade Young carded a 47 for the Panthers, Ethan Huffman a 52, and Drew Smith 56.
Caden Beier of Evergreen shot a 46, Ayden Gleckler chipped in a 52 for the Vikings, Michael Laver 53, while Adam Schmidt and Logan Peebles each added a 56.
Streaks stay unbeaten ahead of league meet
Archbold finished off its regular season by beating Liberty Center 158-197 in a match held at White Pines Monday. The Blue Streaks go into Friday’s league tournament boasting a 7-0 record versus NWOAL opponents.
Against the Tigers, Cahle Roth led the way with a 36, Luke Rosebrook shot a 39, Zach Short 40 and Cade Miller 43.
Carter Dickman notched a 45 for LC, Jon Tammerine a 49, Sam Zeiter 51 and Tim Blanton 52.
The NWOAL Golf Championships are this Friday at Auglaize Golf Club in Defiance. Both boys and girls teams will begin play at 9 a.m.