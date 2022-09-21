Wauseon defeats Delta, Evergreen

Wauseon’s boys golf team moved to 4-3 in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League with wins over Delta and Evergreen Monday in a tri-match at Ironwood.

The Indians collectively shot a 171, Delta a 200, and Evergreen 207. The Panthers beating the Vikings put them at 1-6 in the league, while Evergreen dropped to 0-7.

Mykale Schneider paced Wauseon with a 40, then both Carter Stuckey and Jackson Gleckler shot a 41, and Gavin Van Deilen a 49 to complete the scoring.

For Delta, Adam Mattin led the way with a 45. Slade Young carded a 47 for the Panthers, Ethan Huffman a 52, and Drew Smith 56.

Caden Beier of Evergreen shot a 46, Ayden Gleckler chipped in a 52 for the Vikings, Michael Laver 53, while Adam Schmidt and Logan Peebles each added a 56.

Streaks stay unbeaten ahead of league meet

Archbold finished off its regular season by beating Liberty Center 158-197 in a match held at White Pines Monday. The Blue Streaks go into Friday’s league tournament boasting a 7-0 record versus NWOAL opponents.

Against the Tigers, Cahle Roth led the way with a 36, Luke Rosebrook shot a 39, Zach Short 40 and Cade Miller 43.

Carter Dickman notched a 45 for LC, Jon Tammerine a 49, Sam Zeiter 51 and Tim Blanton 52.

The NWOAL Golf Championships are this Friday at Auglaize Golf Club in Defiance. Both boys and girls teams will begin play at 9 a.m.

Caden Beier of Evergreen shoots a ball from the fairway at the 16th hole Monday at Ironwood in a NWOAL tri-match. He carded a 46 which ended up being the best score for the Vikings that day. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/09/web1_Beier-at-tri-match.jpg Caden Beier of Evergreen shoots a ball from the fairway at the 16th hole Monday at Ironwood in a NWOAL tri-match. He carded a 46 which ended up being the best score for the Vikings that day. Adam Mattin of Delta with a putt during Monday’s league tri-match. He finished with a 45 for the Panthers who took second to Wauseon. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/09/web1_Mattin-putt-at-Ironwood.jpg Adam Mattin of Delta with a putt during Monday’s league tri-match. He finished with a 45 for the Panthers who took second to Wauseon. Wauseon’s Mykale Schneider chips one towards the flag on the 16th hole at Ironwood Monday during a NWOAL match with Delta and Evergreen. Schneider had the Indians’ top score as he carded a 40, helping lead them to a 171-200-207 win over the Panthers and Vikings. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/09/web1_Schneider-chip-on-16.jpg Wauseon’s Mykale Schneider chips one towards the flag on the 16th hole at Ironwood Monday during a NWOAL match with Delta and Evergreen. Schneider had the Indians’ top score as he carded a 40, helping lead them to a 171-200-207 win over the Panthers and Vikings. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

NWOAL teams put bow on regular season

Staff Report