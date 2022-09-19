Area runners perform well at Fayette Invite

Local cross country teams placed high at the Fayette Eagle Invitational held Saturday at Harrison Lake State Park.

The Delta boys won with a 57 team score. Fayette was runner-up with a 63 and Pettisville third with a 74.

On the girls side, the team from Blissfield, Michigan won with a score of 47. Pettisville took second with a 69 and Fayette third with 89.

Konnor Hawkins took eighth for the Delta boys, running the race in 18:59. Daniel Sintobin was 10th (19:23), Blake Hilton 12th (19:39), Eli Armstrong 13th (19:43) and Ethan Cone 27th (21:29).

Fayette’s Wyatt Mitchell finished first in the race with a time of 17:01. Next for the Eagles was Jose Blanco who took fifth (18:08), Evan Beauregard 17th (20:06), Chase Moats 19th (20:13) and Shane Maginn 33rd (22:16).

For Pettisville, Zach McWatters finished third with a time of 11:41. Luke VanDenBerghe placed 11th (19:33), Carlos Bowers 22nd (20:32), Kyle Galvin 25th (21:19) and Sean Adkins 28th (21:19).

Swanton was also at the meet but did not have enough runners to field a full team. Their best finish came from Joe Mosko who took 40th (22:43).

Best finishes in the girls race were Josilyn Welch of Delta who was second (20:23) and Leslie Burrow of Fayette third (20:33).

Leading the Pettisville girls were Grace Remington at 12th (22:27), Renee Hoylman 15th (23:08), Elise Hoylman 16th (23:18), Madison Remington 17th (23:29) and Sophie Sterken 19th (23:36).

After Burrow, Addison Schang added an 11th place finish and ran the race in 22:23 for Fayette. Kayla Sliwinski finished 22nd (24:15) for the Eagles.

Also for Delta, Paige Hosler took 21st (24:02) and Jaclyn Kohlhofer 31st (25:36).

Swanton’s best finish came from Journey Coleman who finished 33rd (25:44).

Fayette Eagle XC Invitational

Boys results

Delta 57, Fayette 63, Pettisville 74, New Haven 83, Antwerp 118, Montpelier 123, Blissfield 150.

Girls results

Blissfield 47, Pettisville 69, Fayette 89, Antwerp 95, Pittsford 102, New haven 114, Rogers 181.