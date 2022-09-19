Wauseon pulls away from Swanton

Wauseon broke open a close game in the third quarter to defeat Swanton 35-6 in Northwest Ohio Athletic League play at Hansbarger Stadium Friday.

The Indians jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead on a pair of touchdown passes. Trey Parsons connected with Sam Smith for touchdowns of 26 and 8 yards.

But the Bulldogs did not roll over. They put together a drive that culminated in a 12-yard touchdown run by Camron Kirtz. They were unable to get the kick off on the extra point, leaving the score at 14-6 with 8:44 left in the opening half.

Later in the half, Swanton got the ball back and it looked like they would tighten the score before halftime. However, a Jude Armstrong interception at the one-yard line ended the threat and the score remained 14-6 at the half.

Wauseon got the ball to start the third quarter and drove into Swanton territory. Near midfield, Swanton senior Cole Mitchey suffered an arm injury that stopped play for an extended period.

An ambulance came onto the field and eventually transported him to the hospital. The teams warmed up after the stoppage and Wauseon resumed their drive.

They extended their lead when Parsons found Logan Carroll, and he rumbled the rest of the way for a 28-yard touchdown. The Tyson Rodriguez extra point made it 21-6 with 9:45 left in the third.

Swanton couldn’t get anything going on offense in their opening drive of the half and Wauseon took over. Ryan Friend capped the drive with a two-yard touchdown run for a 28-6 lead.

The Indians finished the scoring as Parsons hit Rodriguez for a 78-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

Parsons was 15-of-18 for 274 yards, with four touchdowns and an interception. Smith had 6 catches for 83 yards and Rodriguez had 4 catches for 99 yards.

Mitchey had 2 catches for 24 yards for the Bulldogs before leaving due to the injury.

Friend had 7 carries for 49 yards to lead the Indian rushing attack. Kirtz had 55 yards on 12 carries for Swanton.

Wauseon (3-2, 1-1 NWOAL) outgained Swanton overall 337-194 yards. The Indians had 274 passing yards to 33 for Swanton. The Bulldogs (1-4, 0-2) had 161 yards on the ground compared to 63 for Wauseon.

The Indians return to action Friday when they host Evergreen. Swanton is at Liberty Center.

Swanton quarterback Ethan Hensley is brought down by Wauseon’s Ethan Borton Friday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/09/web1_Jix-runs-ball.jpg Swanton quarterback Ethan Hensley is brought down by Wauseon’s Ethan Borton Friday. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest Tyson Rodriguez of Wauseon defends Swanton’s Trenton Eitniear as a pass falls incomplete. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/09/web1_Rod-defendsEit.jpg Tyson Rodriguez of Wauseon defends Swanton’s Trenton Eitniear as a pass falls incomplete. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest Logan Carroll makes his way toward the end zone in the third quarter against Swanton. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/09/web1_carroll-td.jpg Logan Carroll makes his way toward the end zone in the third quarter against Swanton. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest Swanton’s Caleb Ostrander breaks up a pass intended for Wauseon’s Sam Smith on Friday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/09/web1_Smith-Ostrander-break-up.jpg Swanton’s Caleb Ostrander breaks up a pass intended for Wauseon’s Sam Smith on Friday. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest