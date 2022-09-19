Wauseon bested by Bryan in girls tennis

Wauseon’s second singles player Lola Lavinder returns the ball in her match with Bryan’s Emma Shininger Thursday. The Indians dropped all five of their matches against the Golden Bears. The closest match came in second doubles as Wauseon’s Kacy Burt and Kassidy Zientek fell by a final of 7-5, 6-2.

Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest