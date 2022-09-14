Wauseon thwarts Holgate in boys golf

Wauseon’s Jackson Gleckler sinks his putt at the second hole in a match against Holgate at Ironwood Monday. They defeated the Tigers by a margin of 171-224. Gleckler led the Indians with a 39 in the match. Carter Stuckey shot a 41 for Wauseon, Mykale Schneider 44, and Zach Puehler 47.

Wauseon’s Jackson Gleckler sinks his putt at the second hole in a match against Holgate at Ironwood Monday. They defeated the Tigers by a margin of 171-224. Gleckler led the Indians with a 39 in the match. Carter Stuckey shot a 41 for Wauseon, Mykale Schneider 44, and Zach Puehler 47. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/09/web1_Gleckler-sinks-putt.jpg Wauseon’s Jackson Gleckler sinks his putt at the second hole in a match against Holgate at Ironwood Monday. They defeated the Tigers by a margin of 171-224. Gleckler led the Indians with a 39 in the match. Carter Stuckey shot a 41 for Wauseon, Mykale Schneider 44, and Zach Puehler 47. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest