More from week 4 of football season

Max Mossing of Evergreen runs around the edge against Delta on Friday.
Devin Nijakowski of Swanton brings down Landon Johnson of Patrick Henry.
The Evergreen defense forces a wobbly pass from James Ruple.
James Ruple rolls out to pass against Evergreen.
Jerremiah Wolford of Delta gets by a defender.
Trenton Eitniear of Swanton carries the ball against Patrick Henry.
Max Mossing of Evergreen runs around the edge against Delta on Friday.
Devin Nijakowski of Swanton brings down Landon Johnson of Patrick Henry.
The Evergreen defense forces a wobbly pass from James Ruple.
James Ruple rolls out to pass against Evergreen.
Jerremiah Wolford of Delta gets by a defender.
Trenton Eitniear of Swanton carries the ball against Patrick Henry.