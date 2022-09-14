More from week 4 of football season

Max Mossing of Evergreen runs around the edge against Delta on Friday.

Devin Nijakowski of Swanton brings down Landon Johnson of Patrick Henry.

The Evergreen defense forces a wobbly pass from James Ruple.

James Ruple rolls out to pass against Evergreen.

Jerremiah Wolford of Delta gets by a defender.

Trenton Eitniear of Swanton carries the ball against Patrick Henry.