Area teams present in first OHSAA rankings

If the Ohio high school football playoffs started today a bevy of teams from Fulton County would make it, as highlighted by the first edition of the Ohio High School Athletic Association computer ratings that were announced Tuesday.

The top 16 schools from each region in the final report Oct. 23 will qualify for the playoffs.

Wauseon is at 2-2 on the season after three non-league games — where they went 2-1 — and a loss in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League opener to Liberty Center last Friday. The Indians come in at 12th in the ratings in Division IV, Region 14.

Liberty Center (4-0), who bested Wauseon 40-6 in the league opener, is atop the rankings for Division V, Region 18. Fellow unbeaten Archbold is ranked sixth in Region 18. The Blue Streaks and Tigers will clash this Friday night in Liberty Center.

Following their victory over Evergreen in the closing seconds Friday, Delta (3-1) was rated 11th in Region 18.

The Vikings, assigned to Division VI, Region 22 this season, are 2-2 through four games and ranked 14th in their region. Fellow NWOAL member Patrick Henry is 11th in Region 22.

Rankings

Region 14 – 1. Cle. Glenville (4-0) 10.8965, 2. Millersburg West Holmes (4-0) 9.225, 3. Bellevue (3-1) 7.1, 4. Van Wert (3-1) 7.05, 5. Elyria Cath. (3-1) 6.8232, 6. Sandusky Perkins (3-1) 6.65, 7. Bellville Clear Fork (3-1) 6.3, 8. St. Marys Memorial (3-1) 5.925, 9. Shelby (3-1) 4.875, 10. Galion (2-2) 3.15, 11. Caledonia River Valley (2-2) 3.025, 12. Wauseon (2-2) 2.85, 13. Napoleon (1-3) 2.7, 14. East Cle. Shaw (2-2) 2.625, 15. Bryan (2-2) 2.375, 16. Upper Sandusky (1-3) 2.15, 17. Delaware Buckeye Valley (1-3) 1.8056, 18. Rossford (1-3) 1.675, 19. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (1-3) 1.35, 20. Kenton (1-3) 1.25.

Region 18 – 1. Liberty Center (4-0) 8.75, 2. Coldwater (4-0) 8, 3. Richwood North Union (4-0) 7.25, 4. Huron (4-0) 6.8, 5. Bloomdale Elmwood (4-0) 6.725, 6. Archbold (4-0) 6.675, 7. Willard (3-1) 5.7, 8. Pemberville Eastwood (4-0) 5.675, 9. Defiance Tinora (3-1) 4.925, 10. Marengo Highland (2-2) 4.85, 11. Delta (3-1) 4.775, 12. Genoa Area (2-2) 4.375, 13. Oak Harbor (3-1) 4.325, 14. Milan Edison (2-2) 4.225, 15. Findlay Liberty-Benton (2-2) 3.7437, 16. Tontogany Otsego (3-1) 3.475, 17. Port Clinton (2-2) 3.2, 18. Lorain Clearview (2-2) 2.75, 19. Fredericktown (2-2) 2.7, 20. Northwood (2-2) 2.475, 22. Swanton (1-3) 1.375.

Region 22 – 1. Carey (4-0) 7.1, 2. Ashland Crestview (4-0) 6.775, 3. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (4-0) 6.2, 4. Columbia Station Columbia (4-0) 6.05, 5. Castalia Margaretta (4-0) 5.725, 6. Columbus Grove (3-1) 5.5, 7. Tol. Ottawa Hills (3-1) 5.35, 8. Attica Seneca East (3-1) 4.875, 9. West Salem Northwestern (3-1) 4.225, 10. Ashland Mapleton (3-1) 4.15, 11. Hamler Patrick Henry (3-1) 4.025, 12. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (3-1) 3.825, 13. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (3-1) 3.325, 14. Metamora Evergreen (2-2) 2.45, 15. Haviland Wayne Trace (1-3) 1.375, 16. Bucyrus (1-3) 1.275, 17. Elmore Woodmore (1-3) 1.225, 18. Collins Western Reserve (1-3) 1, 19. Kansas Lakota (1-3) 0.875, 19. Van Buren (1-3) 0.875.

Sam Smith of Wauseon with a catch and run versus Liberty Center on Friday, Sept. 9. The Indians are ranked 12th in the first edition of the OHSAA computer rankings in Division IV, Region 14. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/09/web1_Sam-Smith-v.-LC.jpg Sam Smith of Wauseon with a catch and run versus Liberty Center on Friday, Sept. 9. The Indians are ranked 12th in the first edition of the OHSAA computer rankings in Division IV, Region 14. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest