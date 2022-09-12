Streaks’ second half surge lifts them over Bryan

Scoring was at a premium in the first half, however, a 14-0 advantage for Archbold in the third quarter helped them pull away for a 28-14 win at home over Bryan Friday in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League opener for both teams.

Bryan took a 7-0 lead with 3:29 left in the first half on quarterback Jase Kepler’s three yard run and Brody Devlin’s extra point. But the Blue Streaks answered back just under three minutes later, a drive that culminated with tailback Carson Dominique’s one-yard plunge into the end zone and a Krayton Kern point after, knotting the game at 7-7 entering halftime.

The Streaks scored the next three touchdowns after halftime to put the game away.

Quarterback Cade Brenner hit Chase Miller on a 15-yard scoring strike, Lance Bauer returned a blocked punt for a score, then Dominique’s 12-yard run put Archbold ahead 28-7 with 10:05 left in the contest.

Bryan did get one more score, a Sam Herold 12-yard TD run with 5:06 to go.

Dominique paced the Blue Streak ground attack, rushing 23 times for 172 yards and a pair of TDs. Through the air, Miller caught three passes for 51 yards and a score.

The Golden Bears were led by Kepler who accumulated 122 yards rushing on 19 carries and a TD.

Archbold (4-0, 1-0 NWOAL) next has a meeting with fellow league favorite Liberty Center (4-0, 1-0) on the road this Friday.

