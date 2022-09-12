Vikings shackle Blackbirds, 6-0

After taking a fast 2-0 lead, Evergreen looked listless for the last 25 minutes of the first half against Pettisville.

Viking coach Dave Skoczyn delivered one of those “coach is gonna talk and players are gonna listen” conversations at the break and the Vikes took it to heart, extending that two-goal margin to a 6-0 win to go 8-1 on the year Saturday in boys soccer.

“We started out fine the first 10 or so minutes but then we just went into a lull,” said Skoczyn. “We felt we relaxed and that isn’t acceptable.”

Tyson Woodring knocked home two tallies in the first 15 minutes, one on a great give-and-go feed from Konnor Sanford and the other on Cory Kanneman’s left-to-right pass that Woodring went right-left-right for the score.

From that point to be totally blunt, Pettisville played harder.

Evergreen got 14 attempts at the net but Rylan Warner kept the deficit at two making six saves.

“We had two goals and felt it should’ve been maybe three or four,” Skoczyn explained. “So yes, we got after the boys a little bit at half and they responded pretty well.”

Skoczyn’s talk lit a fire in the Vikes as they peppered the Blackbirds with a whopping 24 second half shots.

Warner made eight terrific saves but when Will Parquet headed in a deflection off Elijah Hernandez’ corner with 23 minutes left the dam broke.

Sanford knocked one in off a loose ball in front, Hernandez’ header off a Riley Dunbar header pass and then Woodring’s waist-high whip kick off Hernandez’ corner added to the Evergreen lead.

“Konnor has been coming on lately,” Skoczyn said of his sophomore outside player. “He plays a position I played for 15 years or longer so I’m always on him but he takes it in and he’s really getting better and better.

“Our corners were going a little long,” Skoczyn said of what he calls one of his set pieces. “We made a couple adjustments and yes they worked out pretty well after that.”

The Vikings face one of the league favorites in Wauseon Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Pifer Field.

Evergreen’s Riley Dunbar and Pettisville’s Joey Ripke race to a ball in the open field during a non-league boys soccer contest Saturday at Pifer Field. The Vikings would defeat the Blackbirds by a 6-0 final. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/09/web1_Dunbar-v.-Ripke.jpg Evergreen’s Riley Dunbar and Pettisville’s Joey Ripke race to a ball in the open field during a non-league boys soccer contest Saturday at Pifer Field. The Vikings would defeat the Blackbirds by a 6-0 final. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Evergreen’s Elijah Hernandez takes the ball towards the Pettisville goal during Saturday’s game. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/09/web1_Hernandez-towards-goal.jpg Evergreen’s Elijah Hernandez takes the ball towards the Pettisville goal during Saturday’s game. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest