Wauseon falls in league opener to LC, 40-6

Wauseon dug themselves an early hole and simply could not recover against a talented Liberty Center squad, falling 40-6 to the Tigers in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League opener on Friday.

LC outgained Wauseon 312-208 including a 246-1 advantage on the ground.

The Tigers took over six minutes off the clock on their opening possession, picking up a pair of fourth downs along the way. The latter was a six yard completion from Zane Zeiter to running back Colton Chambers on fourth-and-six, bringing the ball to the Wauseon seven yard-line.

Two plays later they would reach the end zone via Zeiter’s one yard sneak and Ian Rosebrock’s extra point gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead.

Wauseon was intercepted by LC’s Landen Kruse on its ensuing drive, giving the ball back to the visitors from Henry County. They capitalized one play later when Zeiter scampered 37 yards to paydirt but the extra point missed, keeping the margin at 13-0 with 4:40 left in the first quarter.

Following the Indians going three and out, the Tigers scored again.

Running back Matthew Orr put them in position with a 48-yard run. Two plays later Orr capped the Tiger drive with a four yard run off the right side for a 20-0 lead.

LC added one more first half score by way of a 10-yard run by Colton Kruse. The Tigers’ two-point conversion attempt failed, leaving the difference at 26-0 with 7:21 left in the half.

Wauseon got its only score of the night just before halftime.

Their passing game was sparked on completions of 27 and 14 yards from quarterback Elijah McLeod to Sam Smith and Ethan Borton. Later in the drive, on third-and-goal at the six, McLeod found Tyson Rodriguez open on an out pattern for a touchdown. Rodriguez’ point after attempt was blocked to make it 26-6 at the half.

In the third quarter, the Tigers added a two-yard rushing score by Colten Kruse and a 26-yard TD pass from Zeiter to Landen Kruse, completing the scoring. A running clock was initiated once the difference reached 34 points after Landen Kruse’s score.

Zeiter had a passing TD plus two more on the ground. Colton Kruse accumulated 83 yards on 15 carries with two scores, while Orr had 66 yards and a score.

For the Indians, Rodriguez led the way with six catches for 87 yards and a TD.

Wauseon (2-2, 0-1 NWOAL) travels to Swanton (1-3, 0-1) this Friday.

Wauseon receiver Ethan Borton hauls in a catch with Liberty Center's Landen Kruse in coverage Friday night in the NWOAL opener. The Tigers were too much for the Indians, winning the game 40-6.

By Max Householder [email protected]

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

