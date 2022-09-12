Archbold claims title at Stryker Invite

STRYKER — Archbold golf took home the title at the Stryker Invitational held Saturday at Riverside Greens in Stryker. The Blue Streaks finished with a 315 team total, ahead of Montpelier who took second with a 322.

Earning top scores for the tournament were Cahle Roth of Archbold and Jackson Gleckler of Wauseon, each shooting a 71. Locally, Wauseon’s team placed fourth with a 337, Pettisville fifth (343), Delta 12th (406) and Fayette 14th (478).

After Roth for the Streaks, Charlie Jones notched an 80, Luke Rosebrook 81, and River Ryan 83. Mykale Schneider was next for Wauseon with an 83, Carter Stuckey 89, and Zach Puehler 94.

For Pettisville, Creighton Aeschliman and Blayn Meck each finished with an 82, Caden Bishop added an 88, while Sam Myers and Aiden Crawford chipped in with a 91.

Adam Mattin shot a 91 and Slade Young a 99 to pace Delta. Fayette’s best score came from Carter Lavinder who shot a 107.

Stryker Panther Invitational

Team Scores

1. Archbold 315 (Luke Rosebrook 81, Cahle Roth 71, Charlie Jones 80, River Ryan 83, Cade Miller 85); 2. Montpelier 322; 3. Tol. Christian 337; 4. Wauseon 337; 5. Pettisville 343; 6. Fairview 343; 7. Edgerton 362; 8. No. Central 370; 9. Stryker 383; 10. Hilltop 384; 11. Liberty Center 386; 12. Delta 406; 13. Hicksville 407; 14. Fayette 478; 15. Edon 0.

Individual Scores (Top 10)

1. Cahle Roth(Archbold) 71, Jackson Gleckler(Wauseon) 71; 3. Jaxon Richmond(Montpelier) 77; 4. Kenneth Smeltzer(No. Central) 78; 5. Kaden Kennerk(Edgerton) 79, Kasen Kauffman(Fairview) 79; 7. Charlie Jones(Archbold) 80, T.J. Huber(Tol. Christian) 80; 9. Luke Rosebrook(Archbold) 81, Drake Sommer(Montpelier) 81.

Cahle Roth, Jackson Gleckler share medalist honors