Vikings shutout Otsego

This one was over almost as soon as it started as Evergreen scored two goals in the first 90 seconds of the match and went on to roll over Otsego 8-0 in boys soccer.

It was the Vikings fifth straight win and raised their record to 6-1.

Junior Elijah Hernandez put the Vikes on the board nearly the minute the National Anthem was over when he bent a corner around the post 30 ticks into the game to give Evergreen a 1-0 lead.

Then, not even a minute later, Tyson Woodring found Nick Rosinski for a premium chance and the high scoring junior made good on it for a 2-0 advantage.

Rosinski was far from finished in the first half.

In fact, he nailed the hat trick, scoring twice more in the next 12 minutes, one on a Hernandez assist and another on Woodring’s second feed of the night.

Hernandez got another score with 18 minutes left in the half to make it 5-0 at the break.

In the second half, Rosinski returned the favor Woodring gave him twice over in the first half, by dishing to his junior classmate twice for scores to vault the Vikings up 7-0.

Konnor Sanford’s goal with 11 minutes to go from Blake Fisher finished out scoring.

Evergreen travels to Northwood tonight before returning home Saturday at 1 p.m. to play county foe Pettisville.

