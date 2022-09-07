Ottawa Hills gets past Evergreen, 3-0

Evergreen goalie Hannah Wilson has been the stabilizing factor all season for the Vikings, saving a pair of wins with late saves as well as preserving a tie.

However Wilson couldn’t save them all and the Vikings couldn’t get a break offensively in a 3-0 loss to Ottawa Hills Tuesday in girls soccer.

The VIkes fell to 2-4-1 on the season.

Wilson helped keep the game scoreless until 11:41 was left in the first half when Olivia Clausen swiped a weak clearing pass and launched a shot over the junior goalie from the right side to give Ottawa Hills a 1-0 margin.

Ten minutes later Ella Berenzweig did almost the same thing from the left side to double the Bear lead.

Lydia Gleckler’s high arcing shot had the goalie beat but her attempt rang off the crossbar keeping the Vikings down two goals at the half.

Raegan Radel had a free kick opportunity after an Ottawa Hills violation and drilled a shot into the left side of the net, but the goal was disallowed because of a Viking violation to keep the game 2-0.

Kara Huntzinger’s header off a cross goal feed was just wide before Clausen put the game away, getting ahead of the pack on a runout with 8:30 left for an insurance goal.

Wilson had 10 saves in the net for Evergreen.

Evergreen travels to Rossford Monday.