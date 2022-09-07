Streaks enter league play unbeaten

Lake led early in the second quarter before Archbold exploded for four straight touchdown en route to a 52-28 victory Friday.

Carson Dominique rushed for 212 yards on 21 carries, scoring four touchdowns. He also added 65 receiving yards and another touchdown through the air.

Cade Brenner was 19-of-26 passing for the Streaks with 310 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. Karter Behnfeldt had five catches for 89 yards.

Krayton Kern scored 9 points for Archbold, with three from a field goal and six extra points.

Lake took a 14-10 lead when David Parsons ran for a 56-yard touchdown with 11:40 left in the second quarter.

The Streaks responded with three touchdowns to end the quarter. Dominique scored on an 11-yard run, Jack Hurst had a 23-yard touchdown run, and Brenner connected with Dominique for a 55-yard touchdown pass.

Archbold started the scoring in the third quarter, pushing their lead to 38-14 on a Dominique 3-yard touchdown run.

Josiah Gomez and Dominique added touchdown runs to finish the scoring for Archbold (3-0).

Caleb Tobias was 10-of-20 through the air for Lake (0-3) for 177 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Streaks outgained Lake 617-304 on the night. Archbold had a balanced attack with 310 yards passing and 307 yards rushing.

Archbold will open Northwest Ohio Athletic League play Friday at home against Bryan (2-1).