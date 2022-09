CONTINENTAL — After a lost to Archbold two days prior, Wauseon got back on the winning track Thursday with a 3-2 win against Continental in girls soccer.

The Indians’ goals came from Kasmyn Carroll, Abby Smith, and Rylee Vasvery, who also finished with a pair of assists. Audrey Strader added an assist as well.

Wauseon plays host to Northwood on Thursday, Sept. 8 with a 5 p.m. kickoff.