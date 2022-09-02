Blue Streaks top Dogs, Vikes in tri-match

Archbold bested Swanton and Evergreen 151-161-214 in a Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys golf tri-match at Valleywood Golf Course in Swanton Thursday.

Earning medalist honors was Ryan O’Shea of Swanton who shot a 34.

The Blue Streaks were led by Charlie Jones with a 37. Cahle Roth, Luke Rosebrook, and Cade Miller each carded a 38 for Archbold.

After O’Shea for Swanton, Mazin Rukieh and Lucas Bloom each shot a 41, while Adam Lemon finished with a 45.

Evergreen was led by Adam Schmidt with a 47 and Caden Beier 48.

