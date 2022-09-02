Archbold roars back to defeat Wauseon

It’s never over until it’s over and the Archbold boys soccer team proved that sentiment Thursday on the road versus the Wauseon Indians. Wauseon took a 3-1 advantage into the half, but in a flash Archbold roared back, scoring three second half goals in what turned into a 4-3 victory for the Blue Streaks in Northwest Ohio Athletic League play.

The win puts the Streaks at 3-0 on the season.

“Wauseon are a great team. I never really thought they got ahold of the game and were on top of us — despite what the scoreboard said. So it’s just about keeping the belief; keeping doing what we’re doing, trying to exploit any weaknesses they have. It takes guts to come back from 3-1 down. I’m so proud of my boys. Couldn’t be more proud, this has been building for two years to get to this point,” said Archbold head coach Stewart Rodger.

The Streaks trimmed Wauseon’s lead to 3-2 with 20:10 remaining when Krayton Kern was fouled in the penalty area and Ethan Stuckey drove in the penalty kick.

Then, Dane Riley was able to finish a long ball played upfield, knotting the score (3-3) with 14:09 left. After another through ball, Kern was there to boot it in the left side of the net for the 4-3 Blue Streak lead at the 9:59 mark.

Wauseon had some chances down the stretch but could not connect.

“We were not winning those through balls that you know, obviously Archbold did,” said Wauseon mentor Casey Elson. “I think it kind of showed over and over that you know they were just gonna go ahead and just play it forward to either the Riley kid or the Kern kid. I don’t think it was a secret, I just don’t think our defense really adjusted to it very well.”

In the first half the Indians were able to make the most of their opportunities.

Braden Vajen took advantage of the Archbold goalkeeper being out of position, scoring from the right side at the 31:15 mark of the first half that put Wauseon ahead 1-0.

A Benicio Torres corner kick was centered perfectly in front of the net amongst a cluster of Indians, and one of them was able to sneak the ball into the goal for a 2-0 Indian advantage.

Archbold got one back just north of 19 minutes left in the half. The score was a free kick played in to Kern that he was able to finish.

Vajen scored his second goal of the half at the 6:01 mark, shooting it past the keeper who strayed too far from the net to make it 3-1 at the half.

However, the Indians could not hold the lead in the second half and will now look to learn from this defeat.

“What we told the boys, it’s a setback,” explained Elson. “I tell them, to them in their eyes, it’s life or death. But life goes on; soccer goes on. So we still have a bunch of league games to go. Like we said, we’re playing good soccer. Defensively we’ve just got to step it up and really work towards being that elite defense that we want.”

Wauseon, now 3-2 on the season, is off until this Thursday when they are at Pettisville.

For Archbold, the win revealed a lot about their team according to Rodger.

“It says everything,” said the Blue Streak coach. ”It says a lot about our starting seven seniors. How much they want it. We wouldn’t be celebrating like this if Wauseon weren’t an absolutely great team. They’ve arguably been the best team in the league for the last two years. That was like in a boxing match, we took their punches for the first 10 rounds and then won the last two. And got the knockout at the end there. I’m so pleased with the boys. They took a lot of losses maybe in the last two years, but they kept at it. They worked and worked. They could have walked away. This is huge for us tonight.”

The Streaks host Fort Jennings this Saturday at 10 a.m., then they visit Genoa on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m.

Ethan Stuckey of Archbold with a corner kick in Thursday's NWOAL matchup at Wauseon. The Blue Streaks marked a trio of goals in the second half, earning a 4-3 comeback victory over the Indians. Benicio Torres of Wauseon drives the ball upfield as Brady Bacik gives chase for Archbold. Wauseon's Braden Vajen with the second of his two first half goals on Thursday against Archbold. Krayton Kern of Archbold, left, looks to create separation from Wauseon's Reece Pauley during Thursday's NWOAL contest. Kern recorded a pair of goals in the game.

Erases two-goal halftime deficit