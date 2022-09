Archbold traveled to Delta on Tuesday for a 25-9, 25-10, 25-21 sweep of the Panthers in Northwest Ohio Athletic League volleyball action.

Keely Culler recorded 12 kills, nine assists, five aces and two blocks to lead the Blue Streaks. Chaney Brodbeck added 13 assists, seven aces, and five kills.

Also for Archbold, Olivia Liechty had six kills and three blocks.