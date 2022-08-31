Locals place high on leaderboard at Early Bird Open

DEFIANCE — Fulton County runners earned high placements while competing at the Defiance Early Bird Cross Country Open held Saturday.

In the boys race, Jackson Callan finished first with a time of 16:24.84. Aidan Pena took eighth (17:05.15) for the Indians, Garrett Leininger 43rd (19:08.5) and Levi Short 45th (19:11.15).

Wyatt Mitchell placed fifth for the Fayette boys, running the race in 16:56.56. Next for the Eagles was Jose Blanco who came in at 19th (17:51.53).

Pettisville’s Zach McWatters finished seventh (17:02.41). Jack Leppelmeier was 16th (17:35.44) and Luke VanDenBerghe 49th (19:18.59).

For Archbold, Caleb Harrow finished ninth (17:05.56) and Aden McCarty 10th (17:05.88). Oliver Seibert was 39th (18:58.28) for the Blue Streaks.

Konnor Hawkins of Delta finished 31st with a time of 18:35.12. Henry Sheets of Evergreen placed 33rd (18:40.31).

Archbold’s Sophie Rupp won the girls race with a time of 19:47. Kirsten DeLong placed 29th (22:34.72) and Allie Buehrer 35th (22:47.28) for the Streaks.

Delta’s Josilyn Welch had a high finish, taking third (20:09.15) for the Panthers.

Leading Wauseon was Grace Rhoades who took fourth (20:17). Ella Rhoades came in at eighth (20:44.03) and Emilie Wasnich 37th (22:52.41).

Pettisville’s top finisher in the girls race was Kendall Sears who finished 11th (21:06.94). Grace Remington was 39th (22:54.66) and Renee Hoylman 48th (23:13.09) for the Blackbirds.

Leslie Burrow placed 16th (21:40.97) for Fayette. Deanna Hoffman of Evergreen finished 49th (23:18.44).