Wauseon volleyball falls in four sets to Fairview

Wauseon’s Addy Case sets up one of her teammates on Tuesday in a home match with Fairview. The Indians fell to the Apaches 25-19, 20-25, 25-11, 25-20 to drop to 0-2 on the season. Wauseon is home again Thursday where they welcome Hicksville, then they travel to Toledo Christian on Saturday.

