Evergreen boys in position to compete for NWOAL crown

The Evergreen boys soccer team has enough talent back to compete for a Northwest Ohio Athletic League title in 2022.

The Vikings’ most prominent returnee is Tyson Woodring. He was a first team All-NWOAL and All-District, and second team All-Ohio performer a season ago.

Also back are Riley Dunbar (second team All-NWOAL, honorable mention all-district), Elijah Hernandez (honorable mention all-league), Will Parquet, Lanegan Smallman, Gavin Raby, AJ Fox, Brady Kanneman, Cory Kanneman, Brodie Setmire (honorable mention all-league), Nick Rosinski, Konner Sanford and Alex Fritsch.

Newcomers for the Vikings will be Walker Lumbrezer, John Herdman, Hayden Smallman, Breyden Hoffman, Nolan Harman, Jayden Harman, Evan Grasser and Blake Fisher.

“Experience — playing in the same system for 3 years,” said head coach Dave Skoczyn on strengths for his team this season. Skoczyn also listed speed as a strength for the Vikings.

But, Evergreen will have to replace five letter winners they lost to graduation. Notable departures include Evan Lumbrezer (second team all-league/all-district) and Jon Burnep (honorable mention all-league/all-district).

Also gone are Brock Hudik, Alex Peete, and Kaden Sanford.

The need to develop depth, and inexperience are weaknesses according to Skoczyn.

Evergreen finished 14-4 in 2021, falling in a Division III district semifinal to Genoa. “Looking to make it to the district final,” said Skoczyn on his team’s goal this season.

The Viking coach looks at defending NWOAL champion Delta, along with Archbold and Wauseon, as the major players in the league this season.

Evergreen is 1-1 so far on the young season. They won 7-0 over Eastwood Aug. 12 in the opener, but fell 2-1 at Lake last Saturday.

The Vikings host Toledo Christian Thursday and Maumee on Saturday.

Riley Dunbar dribbles the ball upfield for Evergreen during a game at Pifer Field last season. He returns for his junior season in 2022. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/08/web1_Dunbar-through-defense.jpg Riley Dunbar dribbles the ball upfield for Evergreen during a game at Pifer Field last season. He returns for his junior season in 2022. File photo