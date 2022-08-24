Evergreen girls soccer shuts out Springfield, 1-0

Evergreen girls soccer coach Joshua Radel knew there would be some growing pains this season after losing a multitude of seniors that won the NWOAL title last year.

Then he lost one more to a move out of district and two more to injury before the season.

In spite of all that, the Vikings took a big step toward growing up as they used Brooklyn Spradlin’s early second half goal and Hannah Wilson’s work in the net for a 1-0 win over Springfield for their first win of the season Monday at Pifer Field.

The Vikings now are 1-2 on the year.

“We are a young team with a little experience so getting that first win was huge for our young athletes,” expressed Radel. “This is what they needed to catch a little momentum.”

The Vikings and the Blue Devils played to a scoreless tie by half with Evergreen having the best scoring chance when Lydia Gleckler rifled a shot from about 15 yards out front off the crossbar with 15 minutes left in the half.

It was Gleckler who got another opportunity in the first two minutes of the second half when she corralled the rock on the right side of the goal.

The sophomore’s pass in front found Spradlin streaking down the back side slot where her sophomore teammate punched it into the back of the net with 38:19 left in the game.

“We’ve been working with Spradlin up top with a number of runs and tonight it paid off with a big goal,” explained Radel.

From that point Wilson encompassed a trio of Springfield attempts and the Viking defense stood stout.

“It’s always great when you have an athlete like Hannah come out and she can contribute right away,” Radel said of his junior goalie. “We’ve been working hard to get her prepared for the season and so far she has been outstanding.”

The Vikings play again at home against Toledo Christian Saturday afternoon.

