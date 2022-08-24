Experience aplenty for Blackbirds

Pettisville boys soccer looks to add more wins this season with the return of eight letter winners — including four seniors — that made an impact in 2021. They finished last season at 7-10-1 with a 2-2 mark in the Toledo Area Athletic Conference.

“Typically Pettisville teams improve throughout the season,” said fifth-year head coach Barnaby Wyse. “We have a light early schedule so we should be able to implement practice sessions that will help the team improve both technically and schematically. We have some great leadership in the senior group which should positively affect overall growth and chemistry.”

Returning for the Blackbirds this year are seniors Shawn Adkins, Jaret Beck, Ellie Grieser and Griffin Eash; junior Joey Ripke; and sophomores Carlos Bowers, Mason Wyse, and Landon Graffice.

“We are returning four letter winners that were vital to the team’s success last season,” noted Wyse. “The midfield has a strong core of players and the spine of the team should be strong.”

Pettisville might find it tough to replace the likes of Quinn Wyse (first team all-district, second team All-Ohio) and Zakkai Kaufmann (second team all-district). Also gone are Harley Crossgrove and Bryce Beltz (honorable mention all-district).

“The lack of high quality depth on this team could be an issue if injuries arise,” stated the Blackbird coach. “The overall conditioning of the top 12 will be paramount to the success of the team as they will be required to play lots of minutes.”

The TAAC should once again be competitive with Ottawa Hills leading the way.

“As always, Ottawa Hills should be the front runner in the league and MVCD (Maumee Valley Country Day) has some quality freshmen coming in this fall. We hope to find ourselves with a league record at or above .500 at the end of the season,” Wyse said of the TAAC.

Pettisville is 1-1 so far on the young season. They fell 3-1 against Genoa but earned a 2-1 victory over Toledo Christian.

The Birds will host Archbold on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Carlos Bowers of Pettisville with a shot against Swanton in a sectional semifinal game last season. He is one of eight returnees back for the Blackbirds in 2022.

