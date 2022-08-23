Viking boys drop 2-1 decision at Lake

MILLBURY — Most days Evergreen would’ve scored four, five…maybe even six goals with the opportunities given.

But opportunity missed is opportunity lost as the Vikings missed on three golden chances to score and were stoned two more times, falling to Lake 2-1 in boys soccer Saturday.

The loss puts the Vikings at 1-1 in the early season.

Evergreen outshot the Flyers 19-10 but only could find the back of the net one time.

Meanwhile, while Evergreen missed chance after chance, Lake took advantage with 2:38 left in the first when Baiden Reed found Mitchell Maguire for a goal to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead.

That lead was short-lived as Evergreen answered 79 seconds later.

Brodie Setmire hit Riley Dunbar with a feed and Dunbar stuck it in the net to even the contest.

However, while chances were few for Lake, they took advantage of the biggest one with just over 22 minutes left in the match when Reed scored on a direct kick to put the Flyers ahead for good.

Evergreen hosts Toledo Christian Thursday evening, then Maumee Saturday morning.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/08/web1_EVERGREEN-VIKING-3.jpg