Rossford shuts out Swanton, 34-0

Rossford exploded for 20 second quarter points to break open a scoreless game and roll past Swanton 34-0 in the season opener Friday at Hansbarger Stadium. The Rossford defense was in total control, holding Swanton to just two first downs and 35 yards of total offense as they continue to learn a new offense under first-year head coach Eric Keller.

One of the first downs came on the opening drive. A short kickoff gave Swanton possession at their own 36 to start the game.

On third and three, Ethan Hensley picked up just enough for a first down. Camron Kirtz rushed for three yards into Rossford territory on the next drive.

But, a false start and then a fumble, ended the drive.

Rossford was able to drive inside the Swanton 30-yard line, but Swanton’s Brennon Mersing picked off Alex Williams to end the threat.

Swanton went three and out before Brenden Revels returned a punt to the Swanton 26-yard line. This time, a Williams pass fell incomplete on a fourth and nine play to end the drive.

On the ensuing drive, Swanton picked up one first down on a 14-yard run by Trenton Eitniear. But they were forced to punt.

Revels returned it to midfield and on the first play of the drive caught a 12-yard pass for a first down. Later in the drive, three straight runs by Williams, the last of which was a six-yard touchdown run, started the scoring. There was a issue with the snap for the extra point and the ball fell incomplete, giving Rossford a 6-0 lead with 7:27 left in the second quarter.

After another Swanton punt, Rossford put together another scoring drive. They converted a fourth and seven on a screen pass to Grant Eckel and runs by Williams and Eckel set them up at the Swanton four. Williams evaded tackles and found the end zone for a 13-0 lead with 3:40 left in the half.

An interception ended the next Swanton drive and Rossford took over at midfield. On third and 10, Williams broke a tackle and found Jake Morrison for a 13-yard gain.

On the next play, Williams hit Morrison on a deep pass down the sideline and Rossford led 20-0 going into the break.

Rossford scored one touchdown in each of the third and fourth quarters to finish the scoring.

Williams finished 19-of-29 through the air for 217 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 117 yards and three scores.

Rossford had 360 total yards of offense to Swanton’s 35. Rossford also had 18 first downs.

Swanton will look to rebound on Friday when they travel to Ottawa Hills.

Trenton Eitniear of Swanton carries the ball behind lead blocker Camron Kirtz on Friday against Rossford. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/08/web1_Eitniear-run.jpg Trenton Eitniear of Swanton carries the ball behind lead blocker Camron Kirtz on Friday against Rossford. Patty Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest Swanton quarterback Ethan Hensley looks to pass as Juan Rodriguez of Rossford rushes. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/08/web1_Hensley-drop.jpg Swanton quarterback Ethan Hensley looks to pass as Juan Rodriguez of Rossford rushes. Patty Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest Cole Mitchey of Swanton punts under pressure from Rossford’s Ayden Wilson on Friday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/08/web1_Mitchey-Punt.jpg Cole Mitchey of Swanton punts under pressure from Rossford’s Ayden Wilson on Friday. Patty Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest Swanton’s Andrew Smigelski tries to bring down Alex Williams of Rossford. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/08/web1_Smigelski-Williams.jpg Swanton’s Andrew Smigelski tries to bring down Alex Williams of Rossford. Patty Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Dogs fall to 0-1; Ottawa Hills awaits