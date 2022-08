ROSSFORD — Wauseon rolled to a 12-0 victory on the road against Rossford in the boys soccer opener on Saturday.

Both Braden Vajen and Benicio Torres recorded hat tricks for the Indians. Robby Crossland added two goals. Also scoring for Wauseon were Eli Delgado, Joshua Bourn, Collin Mennetti and Beau Reeder.

Torres and Manuel Gante each chipped in with two assists.

Wauseon opens NWOAL play by hosting Liberty Center Tuesday at 5 p.m.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/08/web1_Indian-logo-4.jpg